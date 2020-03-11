Balloon release to remember Trevyan Rowe, 2 years after death

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Autism Council is hosting a balloon release to mark two years since the death of Trevyan Rowe.

In March of 2018, Rowe wandered off from School 12 in Rochester. His body was found several days later in the Genesee River.

The release will take place at the Genesee River behind the Spectrum Building on Mt. Hope Avenue at 5 p.m.

