ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Baden Street Settlement announced they will be holding their 122nd annual meeting Wednesday to focus on improving the lives of children in Rochester.

According to the organization, nearly 50% of children in Rochester live in poverty. The Baden Street Settlement will be holding the meeting — featuring author and executive director of Fostering Greatness Leah A. Daniel.

Daniel sat down with News 8’s Brennan Somers to discuss how her past led up to her work in the field, as well as discussing resources to help in the organization’s mission.

The Baden Street Settlement’s meeting will be held at the Strong National Museum of Play Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.