Bikes, cars, trucks and more gathered for the Back the Blue Ride & Rally in Wayne County

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) – Hundreds gathered for the Back the Blue Ride & Rally at Bullis Park in Macedon on Sunday morning.

Bikes, cars and trucks surrounded the park to show support for local, county and state law enforcement and appreciation for putting their lives on the line to keep the community safe. The rally included a ride led by 26 fire tricks from various departments, along with other businesses and organizations lending their support.

From Bullis Park, the ride headed to Route 31, Route 350, Route 88 and then back to Bullis Park on Canandaigua Road — 53 miles total

“Everybody just came together and it’s incredible, I can’t believe the turnout we have here today,” Co-organizer of Back the Blue Rally Tracy Zornow said.

The peaceful event was put on to defend and support local law enforcement, who some in attendance called “unsung heroes.”

“It’s just kind of grown over the past month,”Organizer with True Blue-NY Roberta Irwin said. “People from all over are tired of being quiet and they want an avenue to show they want to back the police officers.”