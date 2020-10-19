Back the Blue rally in Hilton draws over a thousand supporters

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Back the Blue rally in Monroe County drew over 1,000 people across New York State.

The rally, which took place on Sunday, started at the Parma Town Hall where bikers and trucks gathered to parade to the West Creek Lodge in Hilton.

True Blue New York, the Facebook group that has been organizing these rallies, said all are welcome.

“It’s strictly to support law enforcement and not against any other groups,” Charles DeFrank of True Blue New York said. “We’re not supporting any candidates on there for president. We keep all politics out we don’t want it to turn into a political Facebook page.”

The group has more than 17,000 members online and organizers said its about about politics, but to show support for police and the need to keep communities safe.

“We want law enforcement there serving and protecting like they want to, like they get paid to do.”

True Blue New York also sells wrist bands, Back the Blue flags and other items to raise money for local organizations. All of their proceeds go to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Rochester And Tunnels and Towers — which supports families of fallen officers and 9/11 first responders.