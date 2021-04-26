Autism Up hands out donation boxes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Autism Up held its second supply drive and donation pick-up Sunday.

The organization has been collecting items which families can’t typically buy with SNAP benefits. Things like soap, shampoo and deodorant. Families registered to donate and to pick up their boxes.

If you need help and didn’t sign up — Autism Up has a 24 hour food pantry.

“It’s a network of about 30 other pantries in the area. Anyone can come by any time without having to sign up in advance. And anyone can come by any time without having to sign up in advanced and drop food and supplies in the free pantry in our parking lot,” Director of Education and Support for Autism Up Rachel Rosner said.

“We have a wish list on line and families can go there, purchase online and they get delivered right to our door.”

Target in Victor sent employees to help fill the boxes for the event.