Ash Wednesday: The start of Lent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, Christians around the globe are starting their day with a visit to church to celebrate Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent — which lasts 40 days.
There are many masses being held through the Monroe County area for those who wish to participate. They will mark the occasion with an ash cross on their forehead, representing death and repentance. Many will then choose to either fast or give something up they enjoy for the Lent period.
Some of the locations holding mass are:
Our Mother of Sorrows Church
- 5000 Mt. Read Blvd., Greece
- Pastor: Rev. William Coffas
- Ash distribution at Masses at 8 a.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
St. John of Rochester Church
- 8 Wickford Way (at Route 31), Fairport
- Pastor: Rev. Peter Clifford
- Ash distribution at Masses at 6:30 a.m., 12:00 noon, 5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Church
- 43 Gebhardt Road, Penfield (off Five Mile Line Road)
- Pastor: Rev. Jim Schwartz
- Ash distribution at Masses 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 5:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart Cathedral
- 296 Flower City Park, Rochester
- Pastor: Rev. Kevin McKenna
- Ash distribution at Masses at 12:10 p.m. & 5:20 p.m.
Church of the Assumption
- 20 East Ave., Fairport (off North Main Street)
- Pastor: Rev. George Heyman
- Ash distribution at Masses at 6:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m.