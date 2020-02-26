Ash Wednesday: The start of Lent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, Christians around the globe are starting their day with a visit to church to celebrate Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent — which lasts 40 days.

There are many masses being held through the Monroe County area for those who wish to participate. They will mark the occasion with an ash cross on their forehead, representing death and repentance. Many will then choose to either fast or give something up they enjoy for the Lent period.

Some of the locations holding mass are:

Our Mother of Sorrows Church

5000 Mt. Read Blvd., Greece

Pastor: Rev. William Coffas

Ash distribution at Masses at 8 a.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

St. John of Rochester Church

8 Wickford Way (at Route 31), Fairport

Pastor: Rev. Peter Clifford

Ash distribution at Masses at 6:30 a.m., 12:00 noon, 5:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Church

43 Gebhardt Road, Penfield (off Five Mile Line Road)

Pastor: Rev. Jim Schwartz

Ash distribution at Masses 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart Cathedral

296 Flower City Park, Rochester

Pastor: Rev. Kevin McKenna

Ash distribution at Masses at 12:10 p.m. & 5:20 p.m.

Church of the Assumption

20 East Ave., Fairport (off North Main Street)

Pastor: Rev. George Heyman

Ash distribution at Masses at 6:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m.

Inside St. John of Rochester Church during Ash Wednesday: