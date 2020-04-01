NYC artist says thank you to healthcare workers

As the war against the coronavirus rages on, an artist in New York City wanted to thank the healthcare workers on the front lines and he thanked them in a big way, with just two little words.

Right outside what’s become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Queens — Elmhurst Hospital — Scott Lobaido has been creating these sculptures out of foam insulation board and putting them outside of hospitals.

“To see them come out with this big smile on their face or tears in their eyes just saying, thank you,: Artist Scott Labaido said. “Thanking me, and I’m like no no no, this is thank you. Just say you’re welcome no thanking me. I’m just one man representing how the community feels.”

Lobaido plans to put up the signs in front of hospitals in all of the boroughs.