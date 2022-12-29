ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week ARTISANWorks, one of Rochester’s most prominent arts and event spaces, announced that co-founder Louis Perticone had been diagnosed with — and is undergoing treatment for — metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Part of that announcement was the launch of a GoFundMe, made by co-founder Kimberly Trenholmn, who says it’s a way for people to show their support for Perticone and ARTISANWorks.

ARTISANWorks was founded by Perticone and Trenholm 25 years ago, as a space for everyone to experience creativity, feel welcome, and to support artists.

In that time, the space has grown to tens of thousands of square feet, a seeming labyrinth of arts, local pieces, installments, music, and event spaces to support local artists. This was in no part due to Perticone’s vision.

“Everything you see here is out of the brain of Louis Perticone,” Trenholm said, laughingly adding that she can’t visualize anything. “He was a hands-on every single thing kind of guy.”

But in August, the normally indefatigable Perticone was off, not acting like himself. Trenholm brought him to the doctor, after two appointments he was given a startling diagnosis: metastatic pancreatic cancer which had spread.

“I think his spirits are pretty good, but some community support would go a long way,” Trenholm said.

Now, Perticone is at home, and is recovering from two brain surgeries as a result of the spreading cancer. Trenholm says she still goes over paperwork with him as much as possible, to make sure he feels involved with his brainchild.

Perticone is unable to do the weekend tours that ARTISANWorks hosts (Trenholm says she is doing her best with them), or tend to his prized car collection that lines the facility.

So to keep his spirits up and aid in recovery, Trenholm wanted to show Perricone that people still cared with a GoFundMe.

“We all want to honor Louis while he’s here,” she said. “And he needs to know that people care about him and support him. he’s dedicated his entire life to taking care of other people. “

The fundraiser is set for a million dollars. Trenholm says ARTISANWorks is not in trouble, and says that any donation will help Perticone worry less about the future.