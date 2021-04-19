Art Center of Rochester holds auction to benefit Best Buddies of Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Non-profits, both nationally and locally, have been hit hard by the pandemic.

This weekend, one business wanted to help those who help others.

The Art Center of Rochester hosted an auction benefiting Best Buddies of Western New York. Best Buddies connects people with developmental disabilities with volunteers. They make friends, host events and create an inclusive environment. The owner of the Art Center says it’s also an opportunity for education.

“It’s really about creating inclusive experiences and trying to educate the community about how we can best meet everyone’s needs and make everyone feel like an important part of everything. As we should,” Founder of Art Center of Rochester Kaitlyn Roney Blaine said.



85 items were donated by local artists. All of the proceeds go to helping Best Buddies. The auction runs until May 1.