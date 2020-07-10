Applications for commission on racial equity due Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday is the final day to apply for RASE — the Racial And Structural Equity commission with Monroe County and the City of Rochester.

“The government of our yesterday created these problems and I believe it is up to us, each and every one of us in government today and tomorrow, to partner with our private sectors to fix it,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said earlier this month when announcing the commission with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

“We must shape our children’s future so that everyone — black, brown, white, rich, middle class, or poor — can fully live the promise of tomorrow, the promise of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness and I am excited to do the work and lead this work with two exceptional co-chairs.”

The commission will look at current laws and recommend new ones. The goal is to work to dismantle structural inequities and racism.

“Our goal is to look at how we deliver services to our communities so that everyone can be lifted up out of poverty.”

21 people will be selected to serve. Anyone who lives in Monroe County and is 16-years or older can apply.

This interested in applying can find the application here.