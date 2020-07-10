1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Applications for commission on racial equity due Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday is the final day to apply for RASE — the Racial And Structural Equity commission with Monroe County and the City of Rochester.

“The government of our yesterday created these problems and I believe it is up to us, each and every one of us in government today and tomorrow, to partner with our private sectors to fix it,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said earlier this month when announcing the commission with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

“We must shape our children’s future so that everyone — black, brown, white, rich, middle class, or poor — can fully live the promise of tomorrow, the promise of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness and I am excited to do the work and lead this work with two exceptional co-chairs.”

MORE | Warren, Bello announce new commission on Racial and Structural Equity, 1st of its kind in our area

The commission will look at current laws and recommend new ones. The goal is to work to dismantle structural inequities and racism.

“Our goal is to look at how we deliver services to our communities so that everyone can be lifted up out of poverty.”

21 people will be selected to serve. Anyone who lives in Monroe County and is 16-years or older can apply.

This interested in applying can find the application here.

