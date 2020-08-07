Apartments at the former Medley Centre have been named: ‘Skyview Park Apartments’; RRH providing services

INRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Following PathStone’s announcement that they were partnering with Rochester Regional Health to work together on the former Medley Centre senior housing apartment complex. They say”(it’s) for individuals 55 years or older who may be at risk for homelessness or that wish to remain independent with the assistance of supportive services.”

Now, it has a name: “Skyview Park Apartments.”

“The Irondequoit community is excited to finally see tangible evidence of a revitalization of the former Mall into Skyview on the Ridge,” said Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley.

The name was chosen after a contest was held in Irondequoit in April. The 68 names were voted on in May.

“I’m both excited and optimistic about the project at the old Medley Center,” said Beverly Orlando — the creator of the winning name, and recipient of $500 in gift cards to local businesses — in a statement sent by Rochester Regional. “Especially the senior living units, since before too long, my husband and I will be ready to downsize and begin our own search for senior living. We love the fact that we’ll soon have another option of affordable senior living and right in our own town!”

Rochester Regional will also provide services at the complex through a awarded a five year, $10 million grant they were awarded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. This grant will allow Rochester Regional to provide these services to Skyview Park Apartments:

Screening and assistance coordinating of medical, behavioral health and social services

Screening and referrals to Legal and financial assistance agencies

Screening and referrals to Meals and nutritional programs

Screening and referrals Personal care and home care assistance

“Our seniors have taken care of our community and now it is time to take care of them,” said Executive Vice President of Primary Care, Bridgette Wiefling, MD, in a statement. “We’re dedicated to providing our community members with the high-quality care they deserve by eliminating barriers such as accessibility and affordability.”