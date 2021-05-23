Anti-violence activists plan to march next month in city, county

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Activists with Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County, a recently-founded local group, are planning an anti-violence demonstration amid rising violence in the area.

On Tuesday, May 25, the group plans to bring faith leaders together to discuss the violence, and what can be done to stop it.

“We’re all coming together to show unity,” said Clay Harris, an activist behind the ‘Stop the Violence’ campaign, “to show that if we come together, if we finally band together as a community and love, love will conquer hate any day of the week. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Just over a week later on Saturday, June 5, demonstrators plan marches across the city and county to speak out against the violence.

Harris told News 8 he’s met with many, including town supervisors, chiefs of police, and the Monroe County Sheriff to put the march together.

According to Rochester police data, there have been 22 homicides this year and more than 100 total shootings.

“The mission, the voyage that we’re on is about helping people to understand that it’s time to value life, and it’s time to value their life.”

The effort was founded in 2020 with a focus on community outreach.