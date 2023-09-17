ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Sunday, over one thousand people came out to walk to benefit the Mary Cariola Center.

The annual “Walking on Sunshine” celebration is in its 15th year and took place this year at the Veterans Memorial Park in Penfield.

Organizers say fundraising is essential to helping the Mary Cariola Center. President and CEO Karen Zandi says “Walking on Sunshine” is “the best feel good event.”

“You see some of the students that you’ve helped grown up,” Zandi said. “You get to see families that you don’t get to talk to much. There is so much appreciation for the work that [Mary] Cariola does for those people that we serve.”

Zandi says the Mary Cariola Center educates and cares for students and residents with intellectual developmental disabilities and medical complexities.

The Mary Cariola Center is close to celebrating their 75th anniversary, which is in 2024 according to Zandi.