ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beach season is starting early! The annual Kite Flight event took place Sunday and brought Rochesterians of all ages to Lake Ontario to celebrate by kite flying.

Rookies and experts alike showed off some unique creations and everyone had the chance to fly, with expert kite flyers showed the car her skill.

The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps also took part in the event by handing out kites and giving them to little kids.

Kite building workshops were available for children 12 and under. Strolling jugglers and other performers also entertained eventgoers.

Charlotte Community Association President Tom Bruce and JROTC member Quentin Rodriguez says this event is a great start to the summer.