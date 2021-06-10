122 anniversary event for historic Frederick Douglass statue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An annual commemoration, honoring Frederick Douglass on South Avenue in Rochester was on Wednesday.

This annual event was done virtually last year because of the pandemic, but this year they are back in-person, and at a new location.

Monroe County Lawmaker Vince Felder was the master of ceremonies and says Rochester gave Douglass the recognition he deserves.

“I think it’s a beautiful testament that people still come every year and do this to remember how Rochester was the first place in the country to commemorate a citizen of his stature.”

The abolitionist, of course, was a longtime Rochester resident. Wednesday’s event was the 122nd year of the ceremony.