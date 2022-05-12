ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students and families at one Rochester school spent Wednesday evening celebrating their school’s namesake.

Rochester City School District School No. 12 is named after abolitionist Anna Murray-Douglass, who helped Frederick Douglass escape from slavery, and eventually married him.

Students at the school have spent the past three months learning about Murray-Douglass and her legacy.

They were even recognized during “Douglass Week” in Washington, D.C. for their efforts.

On Wednesday the school celebrated their success with art, music, and student family recipes, with all the food provided by Wegmans.

“We’re a true multicultural school, so today is a celebration of all we worked for and worked toward, and work through,” said Principal Katie Trepanier. “We’re a strong community, and as you heard, the song was ‘This Little Light of Mine,’ and we truly have a lot of light over here on South Avenue.”

Organizers say they expected about 250 people to attend, but more than 400 showed up to enjoy the music, art, and nice spring weather.