ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Executive Director Ann Costello of the Golisano Foundation announced she is officially retiring in June 2023 after 23 years of leadership.

Costello first joined the foundation in 1999. When she assumed leadership, the foundation launched many programs — such as the Healthy Communities initiative with the Special Olympics, the Golisano Autism Center, the Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing, and Move to Include.

She has also assisted Tom Golisano in his philanthropic projects — the three Golisano Children’s Hospitals in Rochester, Syracuse, and Florida, as well as multiple healthcare and educational institutes.

In addition to the Golisano Foundation, Costello has worked for the non-profit sector for over 40 years. Notably, before joining the foundation, she worked as the director of community investment at the United Way of Greater Rochester.

Tom Golisano shared his thanks to Costello for her many years of service to the Golisano Foundation.

“She has been a relentless advocate for inclusion and dignity for people with intellectual disabilities in all aspects of their lives, working alongside hundreds of organizations to help them realize their vision and goals for innovative programs and services,” Golisano said. “Her work has made an enormous difference in the lives of people with intellectual disabilities and of their families.”

The Golisano Foundation Board of Trustees will form a committee to appoint Costello’s successor.