ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officials from the Alzheimer’s Association Rochester and Finger Lakes Region Chapter are hosting a gala to mark its 40th anniversary on May 20.

Organizers of the gala, which is called “An Affair to Remember,” say the event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Rochester.

The event will feature dinner, drinks, and entertainment; featuring performances by “Voices of Community.”

Organizers also say that the gala will hold a live and silent auction, ranging from getaways to a “meteorologist for the day” reward.

Veteran broadcast reporter and former News 8/WROC-TV anchor Maureen McGuire will emcee the event, with the presenting sponsor being Wegmans Food Markets.

The chapter was first formed 40 years ago — after officials of the chapter said there were no local services or support groups for families who are affected by Alzheimer’s and reported that 80 families came to the chapter’s first meeting.

“It has been such a privilege to be a part of an organization like the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Board Chair Jim Walter, who is also a member of the gala’s executive committee. “I was so very fortunate to have found two support groups which were extremely helpful as I tried to figure out the best way to care for my wife, Becky.”

The chapter has since grown to a staff of almost 20 people and over 100 volunteers serving the cities of Corning, Elmira, and Rochester, as well as offering free education, support groups, and other services.

The chapter still offers constituents remote programming and hybrid events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been continually impressed by our local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Chair Stephanie Johnson, who is also a member of the gala’s committee. “I found it especially amazing that they not only didn’t miss a beat in providing services during the pandemic but raised the bar of what was offered and the accessibility of those services.”

Tickets and sponsorships for the gala are still available.

WROC-TV is a media sponsor of this event.