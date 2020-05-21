1  of  74
Closings
Coronavirus Facts First

All RCSD food distribution sites closed on Memorial Day

Community

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All 13 of the Rochester City School District’s food distribution sites will be closed this coming Monday, Memorial Day.

Officials are urging parents to come and get enough food on Friday to last the long weekend. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The following sites will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m:

  • East Upper & Lower School, 1801 E. Main Street
  • Dr. Freddie Thomas Campus, 625 Scio Street
  • Frederick Douglass Campus, 940 Fernwood Park
  • RIA /Jefferson High School Campus, 1 Edgerton Park
  • James Monroe High School, 164 Alexander Street
  • John Williams School No. 5, 555 Plymouth Avenue
  • Virgil I. Grissom School No. 7, 31 Bryan Street
  • Roberto Clemente School No. 8, 1180 St. Paul Street
  • Enrico Fermi School No. 17, 158 Orchard Street
  • Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Avenue
  • Mary McLeod Bethune School No. 45, 1445 Clifford Avenue
  • Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50, 301 Seneca Avenue
  • Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee Street

For further updates and information while schools remain closed in the Rochester City School District, you can visit www.rcsdk12.org/covid19

