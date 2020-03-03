All in the fire family: Roots run deep at Brockport Fire District

Brockport Fire District has large number of relatives in the ranks

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — “It’s definitely a family tradition type-thing,” says Deputy Chief Scott Smith, a 36-year veteran of the Brockport Fire District. His inspiration is his late father, Roger Smith who served 40 years with the department.

Scott has seven other members of his family alongside him, including his wife, sons, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law, all volunteers who work normal day jobs.

“There’s been many dinners missed, and birthday parties, and anniversaries,” Scott says.

Something Scott’s wife Kelly Smith understands all too well.

“I wouldn’t trade a thing. We’ve had a lot of empty holidays,” says Kelly who is the public information officer. “I couldn’t ask for anything…I couldn’t ask for a better family.”

The Brockport Fire District had over 960 calls last year. Their area of responsibility is 70 square miles, making it one of the largest fire teams in the state geographically, covering Brockport, the Town of Sweden, and most of the Town of Clarkson. There are five stations throughout that region servicing those communities.

“It takes a lot away from the family. And we do cover a big area,” says Captain Tim Smith, son of Scott and Kelly. He says the force is about 80 large, but they’d like to have more volunteers onboard. “Of course, it’d be nice to have more people on the trucks. More hands make less work,” says Tim.

In the meantime, the Smith fire family is proudly standing at the ready with the other volunteers, ready round the clock.

“It’s one of those…I don’t know what I’d be doing otherwise,” says Lieutenant Brian Smith, son of Scott and Kelly.

“I am so proud of my family, oh gosh,” says Kelly tearing up.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Brockport Fire District, click here. They’d love to have you there, even if your last name isn’t “Smith”.