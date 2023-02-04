ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nationally-known civil rights activist Al Sharpton will be coming to Rochester to speak at Reverend Franklin Florence’s funeral service next Friday.

Florence was a community leader and staunch advocate for civil rights. He is the creator of FIGHTON, the nation’s first Black-run community development corporation, founded in partnership with Xerox in 1969.

Florence’s funeral service will take place on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 12.

Friday’s service will include a wake from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a community service from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This will take place at the Central Church of Christ at 101 South Plymouth Avenue.

Saturday will also have a service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center on East Main Street.

Among his many accomplishments, Sharpton is the founder of the National Action Network.