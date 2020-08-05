21st annual Airport Games go virtual this month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 21st annual Airport Games to benefit Lifetime Assistance, Inc. will be held virtually August 22-28.

Jamie Rada, the Director of Development for the Lifetime Assistance Foundation, discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fundraiser Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

Lifetime Assistance serves more than 1,800 children and adults with developmental disabilities every day across more than 75 sites.

Sign up for the Totally Virtual Race where you choose the course, time, and pace. You can also sign up for the Flower City CrossFit 5K with fitness challenges and obstacles. Registration is $25 with a $2.50 processing fee.

All of the proceeds support the programs and participants at Lifetime Assistance.

To register and learn more information visit LifetimeAssistance.org/Airport-Games.