After double homicide, family gathers to remember Nazier McFadden, ask for justice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 21-year-old Nazir McFadden, along with 19-year-old Amir Starks, were shot and killed last Thursday while sitting in a car at a gas station on West Main. Nazier’s aunt, Lisa McFadden, says the promising young man was her best friend.

“Terrible. It’s devastating. Naz did not deserve this,” said McFadden.

She says Nazir was genuine, loving, passionate. He was a young man who put others before himself, always using his talents to make sure his family and friends had what they needed to get through the day.

“All I want is justice. I want justice for my nephew. And I want closure for his mother. That was her only child,” she says.

His cousin says the killer knows who they took from them, but they will never understand what they took.

“I shouldn’t have to come here to bury my cousin. That’s my baby. They don’t even understand” said Laquanna McDonald.

Nazir’s father, Samuel Greene, said his son had such a bright future ahead of him. That reality is now extinguished forever. While he’ll never find peace, he’s at least praying for closure.

“My hope is that justice will be served,” said Greene.

McFadden tells those out there who might know something, that coming forward is not snitching.

There’s a murderer still on the loose who needs to answer for taking the lives of two young men.

“It’s not fair. They have to understand there’s a killer out there that might kill their family member and I would not want any family member to go through what we’re going through,” said McFadden.

Police say anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911. There is also a Facebook page McFadden set up where people can message any tips they might have on the case here.