Advocates push to get people counted in census

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To be counted in the census, households must complete the survey by September 30 — adding urgency in some city neighborhoods.

Dozens of people rallied together at the Father Lawrence Tracy Advocacy Center on Tuesday. The goal was to promote the census in the North Clinton Avenue neighbor, which currently has the lowest census tally in the entire City of Rochester.

Demonstrators emphasized the importance of being counted. “If we miss the boat now, it’s not going to be done for 10 more years, that’s 2030. That’s why this is so urgent,” Census Volunteer Roberto Burgos said. “This census will determine our representation to congress. It’s going to represent programs and services who come and help people who are trying to survive.

Mayor Lovely Warren said just 49% of Rochester residents have completed the census so far.