ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello made an announcement Friday about a major investment for the historic Dentzel Carousel at Ontario Beach Park.

Bello said that $500,000 will go toward renovating the carousel, including cosmetic upgrades and guardrails to improve safety.

“My children, they’ve enjoyed this carousel,” said Bello. “I’ve enjoyed this carousel and I want their children to have that same experience.”

This year will be the Dentzel Carousel’s 116th season.