ACT cancelled at Irondequoit HS due to electrical issue

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y (WROC) – Irondequoit High School will be closed from December 14th until Monday morning, December 16th, due to an electrical issue.

Assistant to the Director of Public Information, Pat Hartman, confirmed this closure to News 8 late Friday evening.

This closure is resulting in the cancellation of the ACT exam, which was to be administered Saturday, December 14th. Students planning to take the ACT at Irondequoit High School this weekend will need to contact the ACT for a refund on their test fee, and register for another test date if they still need to take the exam.

Customer Service for the ACT can be reached by phone at 1-319-337-1270, or on the ACT website here.