Abbott’s opening new location in South Carolina

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Abbott’s Frozen Custard has officially opened a new location. This time, a former Rochester family is bringing a taste of Rochester to South Carolina.

Kathy and Todd Nettnin both have their roots in Rochester. But now the couple, along with their children Jessica and Tyler, are bringing their hometown’s tradition of frozen custard to Tega Cay, South Carolina.

Photo courtesy of Todd Nettnin

The Nettnin family are in good company amongst their Abbott’s clientele. When the Nettnins relocated, the family joined a large sector of folks in the greater Charlotte area that are former Rochesterians. When the Nettnins moved to South Carolina just two years ago, they stumbled upon a surprising number of Rochester transplants. So many, that just a year into living in their new city, they decided bringing a taste of Rochester to Tega Cay could be more than a good business opportunity.

Photo courtesy of Todd Nettnin

“We were looking into opening a business and in one day I talked to about 8 people from Rochester,” Todd Nettnin told News 8. “That always stuck in my mind. A couple months after that, I saw that Abbott’s wanted to open a location, and we saw it as a perfect opportunity.”

Photo courtesy of Todd Nettnin

This is South Carolina’s second Abbott’s location, and the first for the Nettnins. Nettnin says his experience opening a new Abbott’s location with his wife Kathy was like joining a family. “It’s a process,” he said. “You have to be accepted into the family. You can’t just write them a check.”

Photo courtesy of Todd Nettnin

Abbott’s is planning to open “many more” locations in the greater Charlotte area, and it seems there are plenty of former Rochesterians eager for a taste of home. “We spend so much of our time talking Rochester every day with our guests,” said Nettnin. “We are even planning a Rochester night with garbage plates and Genesee beer.”

Photo courtesy of Todd Nettnin

The Nettnins’ Abbott’s location shares frequent stories of Rochesterians bonding over frozen custard to their store’s Facebook page.