A week of Community kicks off at Brighton Farmer’s Market

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Week of Community kicked off at the Brighton Farmers Market on Sunday.

Six community organizers will be collecting food for the Brighton Food Cupboard and school supplies for Pencils and Paper — a program that gives out school supplies to students in Rochester.

“We’re also providing an opportunity, in a time like what we are living, for people to do good,” Jennie Schaff of the Brighton Food Cupboard said. “For people to think outside of their own immediate needs and think about those community members who surround them and how we can best support them, so really it’s two fold. It’s the opportunity to provide for someone and that opportunity to do good.”

The Week of Community runs through Friday.