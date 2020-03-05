A look inside the Rochester International Auto Show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Auto Show starts on Thursday at the Joseph A. Floreano Riverside Convention Center in Rochester. The four-day show features some of the newest cars on the market.

News 8 got an inside look on the preparation and how over 200 vehicles were moved into the convention center.

On the opening day, News 8’s Josh Navarro spent his morning touring around the luxurious cars.

Event times

Thursday, March 5 — 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, March 6 — 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets for the event are available online, and the prices are: