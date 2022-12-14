ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The YMCA of Greater Rochester announced it has been approved to receive over $2 million of ARPA funding to support three neighborhood resource centers.

The organization said that the three centers chosen are the Lewis Street location in Marketview Heights, the Thurston Road location, and the neighborhood center at the Maplewood Family YMCA, which is opening in 2023.

Officials held listening sessions to hear from the public about ideas of services they would like to see at these YMCA locations — YMCA officials said that these centers will leverage resources from community partnerships to directly serve residents.

“It is very important for the Y to stay open and serve the community in this neighborhood, as most do not have transportation to get out of the house to socialize,” said leading community volunteer Tamika Rivera-Stokes. “We still meet with each other to come up with more ideas of what services we can add.”

Officials listed several plans — these include increased food access, evening and weekend access to safe activities for minors, programs for seniors, and health and wellness services.

“The primary goal of these Centers is to provide basic human needs through reliable, accessible means to resources for food, health care, and support services,” said Community Services Executive Director Jessica Kingsley of the YMCA of Greater Rochester. “Being able to bring a number of different service providers and support system agencies together, in one place, for people in the communities we serve is crucial to our mission.”