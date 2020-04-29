90th birthday celebration parade for Webster woman

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster community had a big celebration on Tuesday for one woman’s birthday.

Patricia Copeland turned 90 years young.

Firetrucks, ambulances and police cars all lined up to her honor. Copeland is in self isolation at her home. She’s gone through a lot over the years — she was diagnosed with terminal bladder cancer three years ago. And Tuesday, she celebrated a big milestone.

“I’m overwhelmed I couldn’t dream that my daughter, Molly, and the rest of the crew could come up with all of this — I’m speechless. I’m absolutely speechless, it’s been wonderful.”

Copeland said her and her family have been keeping in touch over the phone and video calls. She said she feels filled with gratitude.