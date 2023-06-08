ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former RPD Sergeant Brett Sobieraski has spent the last 47 days running marathons across eight states following the death of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Although his original goal is complete, Sgt. Sobieraski announced that he is extending his goal — now he will be running for two extra days to reach 50.

Following Thursday’s marathon, Sobieraski said that he doesn’t see himself taking two days off from running.

“I feel great — I don’t want to risk it, Sobieraski said. “It doesn’t make sense to take two days off because my body will start to heal, making it very hard to run during that process. This isn’t a test of manhood, but a very logical and strategic thing to do.”

Sobieraski will continue running on Friday by running around the ponds of North Ponds Park at 7 a.m.

On Saturday, Sobieraski said he will be running to the Albion Strawberry Festival, participating in its 5k, and then running home.

His final marathon will take place on Sunday. Sobieraski will be running from Scottsville Road to Elmwood Avenue. He will then head south on East Avenue and Fairport Road, then onto Marsh Road toward White Haven Memorial Park. He will visit the graves of Officer Mazurkiewicz and Officer Daryl Pierson before going to the three-mile community run at Genesee Valley Park.