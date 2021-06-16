6th graders building green space at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School No. 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at a local school now have a place to unwind and de-stress.

6th graders at the Martin Luther King, Jr. School in Rochester are building a peace garden. The new space will be a place for the students to relax and focus on both physical and mental health. The space will also serve as an outdoor classroom when the weather permits.

“The whole purpose for this is to drive out hate so this is a community initiative here at the school so that kids can have a place to decompress and look at things that are beautiful and just calm them down. And maybe for peer mediation as well,” 6th Grade Teacher Jeronda Griffin said.

The students gardening are a part of Sisters to Sisters, a mentorship STEM program that teaches about the benefits of how green space can help them decompress and reconnect.