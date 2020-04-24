6FT Closer, thank a hero

1  of  75
Closings
by: Gabrielle Mediak

(WIVB) — Something we’ve heard a lot recently is the importance of social distancing and staying 6 feet apart.

That’s where 6FTCloser comes in! The new platform allows you to safely thank a front line worker, right from your phone.​

“It’s thank you, I see you. I’m grateful for the work that you are doing,” said Co-founder, Noah Friedman. “So that when you go to bed or into your next shift, you feel seen recognized and appreciated because that’s how every single essential worker should feel right now.”

6FTCloser will match you with an essential worker across the country. You may be matched with a healthcare professional, postal worker, grocery store worker, etc.

If you want to do something small to show your gratitude, just head to 6FTCloser.

Then record a personalized video thanking that person with your phone and they handle the rest. You can also nominate someone.

The platform was rolled out by seven individuals, including two Buffalo natives, Ariella and Ben Sharf.

The group says the response from health care professionals has left a lasting impact.

“We started getting responses back this is giving me energy this is giving me hope this is making me feel good,” said Friedman.

“It lifts them up it shines a light on them,” said Sahil Ehaiwala, another member of the team.

And with the ability to do this right from your phone they hope everyone gets involved. 

“My God, it is powerful,” said Friedman. “That this is free simple anyone can do it and it makes real impact.”

If you want to nominate a hero or send a video thanking one, head here.

