5th Grader gives teacher her own Golden Apple Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here at News 8 WROC, we have the Golden Apple Award given to local teachers. But one young fifth grader from Naples created her own Golden Apple Award for her teacher.

“Mr. Almekinder I nominated you for the Golden Apple Award because you make fifth grade more fun than it already is and if we don’t understand something in nature you take us outside and show us it. I really wish you could have gotten the real award for channel 8 but since we are not in school anymore, I thought this was the next best thing. thank you.”