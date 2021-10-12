50 laptops donated to Rochester school to help close digital divide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another step in the effort to close the digital divide locally.

Fifty laptops were donated Tuesday to Roberto Clemente School No. 8 of the Rochester City School District.

The donation was made possible thanks to the Shore Foundation, a non-profit that works to provide technology to low-income students and families.

Some leaders of the foundation are also members of Rochester Rotary, which has a longstanding relationship with School No. 8.

“We learned a lot that technology is not going away, but only getting more integrated with remote learning,” said Megan Alchowiak, Shore Foundation Executive Director. “We’re so happy to provide these laptops for the rest of the life cycle of the device.”

The laptops are donated to the Shore Foundation and then refurbished with an operating expectancy of three to five years.