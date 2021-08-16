Governor Curomo Resigns

49 years of service: Community, family celebrate longtime Rochester fire investigator

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An emotional moment this weekend for a local fire investigator with the Rochester Fire Department.

Milton Walker logged 49 years of service and dozens gathered Saturday to celebrate his contributions to the department.

A celebration of that service was held at the Stardust Ballroom at the Edgerton R-Center.

Walker was taken there on a fire engine, and was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd.

“Very emotional,” Walker said. “Very, very emotional. And then to get here, and see so much — my family, my cousins from down in North Carolina, son in Texas, daughter in North Carolina. People from all over, our church — totally surprised, completely overwhelmed.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss