49 years of service: Community, family celebrate longtime Rochester fire investigator

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An emotional moment this weekend for a local fire investigator with the Rochester Fire Department.

Milton Walker logged 49 years of service and dozens gathered Saturday to celebrate his contributions to the department.

A celebration of that service was held at the Stardust Ballroom at the Edgerton R-Center.

Walker was taken there on a fire engine, and was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd.

“Very emotional,” Walker said. “Very, very emotional. And then to get here, and see so much — my family, my cousins from down in North Carolina, son in Texas, daughter in North Carolina. People from all over, our church — totally surprised, completely overwhelmed.”