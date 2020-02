OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — A 4-year-old who had a snow day from Pre-Friday K took the free time to become Odgen Police’s chief for the day.

Say hi to Tyler, our “Chief for the Day”.

According to staff, he has accomplished more in one day than I’ve done all year. pic.twitter.com/jF5mMT6E5g — Chief Chris Mears (@Chris_Mears_) February 7, 2020

Tyler Dobson is a 4-years-old in the Hilton Central School District. He took his free time off from school as an opportunity to visit with police at the Ogden Police Department.