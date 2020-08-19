$4 million given to United Way to fund public services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Way has been awarded a $4 million grant by the ESL Charitable Foundation.

The money will be used to fund emergency services and legal assistance. It will also provide community members with housing and access to basic needs.

“We know the pressure will happen right on our not-for-profits who are also experiencing revenue shortfall,” United Way President and CEO Jamie Saunders said. “It’s about all of us stepping up in big ways and ESL did just that.”

The money will also help fund the 211 lifeline program for the region. Since March, the hotline has received three times the amount of calls than normal for this time of year.