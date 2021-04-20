$4.2M in state funding for two Monroe County organizations to help fight homelessness

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 04: A person in economic difficulty holds a homemade sign asking for money along a Manhattan street on December 4, 2013 in New York City. According to a recent study by the by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, New York City’s homeless population increased by 13 percent at the beginning of this year. Despite an improving local economy, as of last January an estimated 64,060 homeless people were in shelters and on the street in New York. Only Los Angeles had a larger percentage increase than New York for large cities. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday $28.2 million in state funding has been awarded to six projects to house New Yorkers experiencing homelessness and provide supportive services aimed at addressing root causes of housing instability.

Two of those projects are located in Monroe County: Ibero-American Development Corporation was awarded $2.6 million and the Rochester Housing Authority was awarded $1.6 million.

Officials from the governor’s office say for Ibero-American Development Corporation, “This funding will help develop 14 units of supportive housing, with five units reserved for homeless individuals living with a serious mental illness. The project includes the construction of a new six-story building in the city of Rochester.”

For the Rochester Housing Authority, “this funding will help develop nine units of supportive housing for homeless families where a member was formerly incarcerated. The project includes the construction of a new six-story building in the city of Rochester,” officials from the governor’s office said Tuesday.

“All New Yorkers deserve access to safe, affordable housing – especially those individuals and families facing homelessness,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release. “New York is taking a holistic approach to combating homelessness by not just providing affordable housing options to our most vulnerable residents, but by connecting them with the supportive services they need to provide for themselves and their families. These significant investments, along with other projects supported through this program, will establish even more supportive housing options across the state and further our efforts to create a more stronger, more inclusive New York.”

From the governor’s office:

“Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program made available $128 million in capital funding for projects proposing to build supportive housing units or to repair emergency shelters – an amount double the allocation in 2019. During this funding cycle, the program has allocated $118.6 million to 26 projects that will add 793 units of supportive housing and repair emergency shelters throughout the state.

In February, $90.4 million in HHAP funding was awarded to 20 projects that will create 629 units of permanent supportive housing, 30 units of transitional housing and 11 units of emergency housing that will serve veterans, survivors of domestic violence and individuals with mental illness. The 2022 Enacted Budget continues funding for HHAP at $128 million, underscoring the state’s commitment to the importance of supportive housing in combatting homelessness.“