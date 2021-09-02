Third-party review leads to RPD officer policy changes on use of force, juveniles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is updating two major policies following a third-party review of the department’s procedures and training programs.

A consulting firm was brought in last November to help determine the best practices for policing. According to RPD officials:

“The firm conducted a formal assessment of the Department’s policies, procedures, and training programs with consideration for current federal and state law, national best practices in policing, relevant legal considerations related to federal civil rights investigations, and police department consent decrees adopted by federal courts”

The two officer policies updated by the firm relate to use of force, and use of force for juveniles.

The reforms limit the amount of force used when making an arrest and de-escalation tactics. Officials say these policies go into effect immediately.

Use of Force Policy

A formal commitment to recognize and respect the value and sanctity of all human life. Members are expected to carry out their duties and act with the highest regard for the preservation of human life and the safety of all persons involved.

Replacement of “officer discretion” language with formal documented expectations of when use of force is objectionably reasonable, necessary, and proportionate.

Complete definitions related to use of force including, but not limited to, aggression, force, resistance, objectively reasonable, necessary force, proportional, totality of the circumstances.

A comprehensive list of prohibited use of force techniques includes, but is not limited to, chokeholds, various neck restraints, firing warning shots, or force used as punishment, retaliation, or based on biases.

Members are prohibited from utilizing certain levels of force on handcuffed or restrained persons, except under extenuating circumstances (further defined within the policy).

Members are mandated to use de-escalation techniques and tactics, when it is safe and feasible to do so, prior to engaging in approved use of force techniques. This includes a defined goal of gaining voluntary compliance of persons without resorting to the use of force to resolve situations without using force, whenever possible.

When the use of force is deemed necessary by the officer (as defined by NYS Penal Law 35) Members must act with due regard for the safety of all persons during any use of force, shall use the least amount of force necessary based on the totality of circumstances (defined in policy) and shall cease using any force once a person becomes compliant.

Use of Force for Juveniles Policy

A formal recognition that juveniles are still in their developmental and learning stages, and early interactions with law enforcement personnel can have a lasting impact on their perceptions of the legitimacy of the justice system and trust in law enforcement. This policy documents the Department’s expectations of its Members to comport themselves in a manner that will foster healthy relationships with juveniles and lay a strong foundation of trust between RPD and the community it serves.

Complete definitions related to juvenile use of force, restraint, and aid, including, but not limited to, what constitutes a “juvenile,” de-escalation, age-appropriate/developmentally appropriate, person legally responsible, and status offense.

List of prohibited use of force techniques for juveniles including use of chemical agents; use of an impact weapon (i.e., baton) to strike a juvenile; use of a Conducted Electrical Weapon (i.e., taser) against a juvenile unless the juvenile is assaultive, poses an immediate threat of harm to the Member or others, and there are no reasonable alternatives.

Prohibition against handcuffing of juveniles who the Member reasonably believes to be aged 12 and under unless the juvenile presents a danger to themselves or others.

If force against a juvenile becomes necessary (as defined in the policy), Members should use only the level of force that is necessary and proportional to the threat.

The City of Rochester is expected to release the report to the public late this year.

Four revised police policies went into effect earlier this year, including guidance on duty to intervene, a chokehold ban, mental hygiene detention, and de-escalation.

Police additional reform efforts for the department include: