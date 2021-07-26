34th ‘Salute to Veterans’ Golf Tournament hosted at Oak Hill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CDS Wolf Foundation is hosted their 34th annual ‘Salute to Veterans Golf Tournament’ today. the event supports programs that help veterans transition back to civilian life. Opening remarks began at Oak Hill Country Club at 7:30 a.m.

Tournament proceeds are put towards Warrior Salute Veteran Services which supports veterans with resources like mental health care and housing.

Andrew Sewnauth, Chief Communications Officer at CDS Life Transitions, said the tournament fills an important need.

“What we found over 10 years ago when we started the Warrior Salute Program was that veterans needed extra assistance coming back and acclimating back to civilian life,” Sewnauth said. “There weren’t a lot of resources around at the time, so this tournament bridges that gap.”

Sewnauth said a benefit of the program is providing assistance to help veterans gain independence.

“They don’t want a handout. They want support, they want to get on their own again and get a job, they want a place to live,” said Sewnauth.

Events like the golf tournament help CDS continue this support.

“They have a voice, they have a purpose, and it makes us so happy to be able to do our part and give back to those people,” Sewnauth said. “Through things like this golf tournament which will raise over $400,000 for that cause.”

Sewnauth said he’s looking forward to the event.

“It’s going to be a special time for people here in Rochester, and we’re very excited about it,” said Sewnauth.