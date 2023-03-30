ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The cross-country runners at the School of the Arts will be receiving a welcomed boost.

Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Brooks Foundation are donating 25 pairs of running shoes to the team, along with $2,000. The gifts were delivered to the student-athletes on Wednesday.

Rob Newell, the head varsity coach of the cross-country team, says that without the community’s support, cross-country wouldn’t be the same.

“I can’t say even when myself growing up, we didn’t have this community support,” Newell said. “Running is by definition a community sport. We think of it so often as individuals, but running is best made in a community.”

Coach Newell also said that the money will go towards more resources for the team, including recovery equipment and entry fees for future cross-country meets. He added that it helps lift eh burden off of the students’ parents.