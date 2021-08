*Above video is from News 8 at 6. Tune in to News 8 at 11 for the latest updates.*

Thursday Evening: Another hot and humid day was felt across the region, but relief from the heat is on the way as we end the week. Heat Advisories from today have since been dropped. Besides a few pop up downpours for some earlier this evening, we'll continue to track nothing more than an isolated shower chance. Upper level clouds moving into the region will hinder any additional convective development leaving everyone with a mostly dry evening. Everyone will still be warm with temperatures and humidity dropping slightly overnight on the brink of a weak cold front.