2021 Hilton Apple Festival postponed

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s Hilton Apple Festival has been postponed.

Organizers announcing that after “considering of the risks associated with large gatherings during this

uncertain time they will be postponing the 40th harvest celebration to 2022.”

The festival has been an Autumn staple in the area since 1981.

Full statement can be read here:

After much thought and considering of the risks associated with large gatherings during this uncertain time, the Hilton Apple Fest is postponing its 40th harvest celebration to 2022 for the safety and wellbeing of the Hilton community.

Originally planned for Oct. 2 and 3, this year’s festival committee assessed many variables and safety precautions in cancelling the 2021 festival. At this time, the various health requirements and associated costs of compliance are simply too high, and would result in greater expenses than the revenue generated in return, which would typically go toward community support initiatives.

“This is a painful decision for all of us, but we know that it is the best and safest decision for the health and wellbeing of our community, our vendors and our attendees,” says Linda Viney, 2021 Hilton Apple Fest Board Chair who has volunteered with the community event since 1995.

Festival organizers emphasize that the Apple Festival is always operating with the best interest of the community at heart. The festival, which has been a staple of autumns in Rochester since 1981, provides a venue for more than 100 artists and crafters, and also for dozens of Community Organizations to fund raise and build awareness for their cause.

The festival itself is a completely volunteer-run operation, with no paid staff, and donates much of the event’s proceeds to community causes, such as the Hilton Community Food Shelf, youth sports leagues, and scholarships for graduating Hilton High School seniors every year.

Organizers are discussing alternative ways to keep its community focus in motion this year and are optimistic that the next 16 months will bring renewed health and safety, allowing them to focus efforts toward a 40th anniversary celebration of the Hilton Apple Fest in 2022.

“Thank you to everyone who supports the Apple Fest tradition – and the entire community – each year,” Viney says. “We look forward to a safe, healthy and successful festival in 2022.”