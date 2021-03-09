2021 Hill Cumorah and Nauvoo pageants cancelled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Hill Cumorah and Nauvoo pageants for 2021 are cancelled, according to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In April of 2020, organizers announced the July run of the pageant — its 83rd and final performance — would be delayed until 2021. However on Tuesday, nearly one year later, the Church announced the event is cancelled.

In place of these performances in 2021, the Church will broadcast the 2019 Hill Cumorah Pageant.

“Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hill Cumorah Pageant, originally scheduled to have its final season in 2021, has been canceled and will not be held in future years. The Nauvoo Pageant will also not be held in 2021 but will continue in 2022.

In place of these performances in 2021, the Church will broadcast the 2019 Hill Cumorah Pageant. This event will commemorate the contributions of tens of thousands of volunteer participants through the years. The broadcast can be viewed beginning on July 9, 2021, on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The video will be dubbed in Spanish and Portuguese.“

For more than 70 years the annual Hill Cumorah Pageant near Palmyra has been a summer tradition for generations of Western New Yorkers

“It’s with a heavy heart that we don’t have the opportunity to continue to present the pageant,” Neil Pitts, pageant president said in a statement. “The pageant has had a long and successful run. The world is in a place today where we just cannot continue.

“Many, many lives have been blessed by this pageant. People in the cast, people on the staff, people in the audience who have come and watched it. Many people have gained a closer association with Jesus Christ having viewed the pageant. But, there will be many opportunities for people to come visit the historic sites. The spirit is still here and they can still come and feel the spirit of the place.”

More information about the future plans can be found here.