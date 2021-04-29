2021 Hamlin Fireman’s Carnival canceled

HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) — More summer events continue to be canceled.

The Hamlin Fire Department announced the cancellation of its annual carnival.

“The combination of dwindling profits and uncertain COVID-19 requirements from the state prompted the members too, reluctantly, take this action. The carnival has been a Hamlin institution for many decades, but even before the pandemic, putting on a successful event was becoming very difficult,” organizers said in a statement.

“Over the last few years the Hamlin Fire Department has been compensating for the loss of money from the carnival by creating several other, more popular, fundraisers like the gun raffle and lobster bakes. As the restrictions due to the pandemic evolve, there might be opportunities for additional fundraisers in the summer months. We are grateful for the communities support of all our past and future fundraising events.”

The Spencerport Fireman’s Carnival has also been canceled.