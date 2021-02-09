$20 million announced for Monroe County supportive housing for homeless individuals, families

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $90.4 million in state funding was awarded for 20 projects to house New Yorkers experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Of that $90.4 million, $20.3 million was awarded to four Monroe County organizations, including

East House Inc.

Open Door Mission

Person Centered Housing Options, Inc.

Veterans Outreach Center, Inc.

Additionally, the funding will provide supportive services aimed at addressing the root causes of housing instability.

The projects, supported through New York State’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, will create 629 units of permanent supportive housing, 30 units of transitional housing and 11 units of emergency housing that will serve veterans, survivors of domestic violence and individuals with mental illness.

“Homelessness and housing insecurity are not just isolated issues that can be addressed with a one-shot solution; we need a holistic approach which connects vulnerable New Yorkers to housing options, but also to the services which help ensure they can once again be contributing members of their communities, especially in the age of COVID,” Governor Cuomo said. “Thanks to these significant investments, we are continuing to grow these types of supportive housing options statewide and we will not rest until every New Yorker has a safe, stable place to call home.”

The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program made available $128 million in capital funding for projects to build supportive housing units or to repair emergency shelters. This amount doubles the allocation for 2020. An additional $37.6 million remains available for projects through the program, which is administered by the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

Local funding

East House Corporation, Monroe County: $7.4 million

The Canal Street Apartments will feature 70 units of supportive housing serving individuals experiencing homelessness who suffer from serious mental illness, substance use disorder or are chronically homeless. The project is part of a larger 123-unit affordable housing project on a formerly industrial site and will involve the rehabilitation of a 120-year-old vacant historic building.

Open Door Mission, Monroe County: $6.6 million

The Miller Building will include 24 units of supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness and who suffer from serious mental illness or substance use disorder, including units reserved for chronically homeless individuals and survivors of domestic violence. The project will rehabilitate a vacant historic property in Rochester located next door to Open Door Mission’s Samaritan House emergency shelter.

Person Centered Housing Options, Inc., Monroe County: $4.3 million

Cecilia’s Place will include 15 units of supportive housing to serve chronically homeless individuals. The project will rehabilitate a three-story building in Rochester that will eventually be added to the Historic Register.

Veterans Outreach Center, Inc., Monroe County: $2 million

Richard’s House will include 30 units of emergency and transitional housing for homeless veterans with a mental health diagnosis, who are physically disabled, or have a substance use disorder. The project will rehabilitate and expand the existing facility in Rochester.