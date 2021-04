ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) -- Organizers of the Corn Hill Art Festival say after months of discussing, and anticipating changing guidelines, they are closing the discussion for any plans at all this summer.

The festival has been going 53 years strong. It's a two-day arts event that takes place on nine streets in the Corn Hill neighborhood, featuring live music stages, as well as over 300 local artists. Festival Chairperson Nick Howell says they can see up to 150,000 people in those two days.