19th Ward decorated with chalk fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s 19th Ward has been transformed into a piece of art.

Residents were encouraged to turn their driveways and sidewalks into artwork using chalk and creativity.

“Anytime you can bring people together, it can create a sense of peace, of unity, that’s important,” 19th Ward Community Association President Zola Brown said. “Especially when you live in the 19th Ward. We have a diverse neighborhood, but it’s also a neighborhood that is socially conscious about what’s going on today and they all want to be better for tomorrow. “

The 2020 chalk fest was created as a socially distanced event to replace this year’s annual porch fest — which was cancelled due to the pandemic.