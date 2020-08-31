19th Ward decorated with chalk fest

Community
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s 19th Ward has been transformed into a piece of art.

Residents were encouraged to turn their driveways and sidewalks into artwork using chalk and creativity.

“Anytime you can bring people together, it can create a sense of peace, of unity, that’s important,” 19th Ward Community Association President Zola Brown said. “Especially when you live in the 19th Ward. We have a diverse neighborhood, but it’s also a neighborhood that is socially conscious about what’s going on today and they all want to be better for tomorrow. “

The 2020 chalk fest was created as a socially distanced event to replace this year’s annual porch fest — which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss